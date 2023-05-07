Bad And Good News For Black Bombers At IBA Mens World Championship In Tashkent, Uzbekistan

Experienced Abdul Wahid Omar who won his first fight was beaten by an opponent who was very skillful at the ongoing IBA Mens World Championship in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

Omar gave Ghana a big boast as he moved to the next stage of the ongoing IBA Mens World Championship, but he lost on points to Oumiha Sofiane of France on his second attempt at the ongoing IBA Mens World Championship.

Hopeful Joseph Commey was also defeated in his first attempt at the ongoing IBA Mens World Championship in Tashkent, Uzbekistan

However, sensational Alfred Kotey gave Ghana an amazing victory with a 5-0 on points done deal to claim his first win at the ongoing IBA Mens World Championship.

Ghana’s Amadu Mohammed was supposed to have his first taste of the ongoing IBA Mens World Championship against R. Mamalu of Indonesia.

Theo Allotey will also take on Peter Chinyemba of Zambia in 51kg – 54kg division.

Earlier, SWAG Amateur Boxer of the year, Bantamweight Abraham Mensah lost his bout at first attempt.

Technical Director of the Black Bombers, Coach Ofori Asare has expressed that the Championship was an eye opener to his boxers and the experience gained will take them higher.

The international competition is from April 30 to May 14, 2023 with fantastic cash prizes at stake for medalists.