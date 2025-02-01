BADEA President Endorses Mahama’s 24-Hour Economy Plan as Catalyst for African Growth

Sidi Ould Tah, President of the Arab Bank for Economic Development in Africa (BADEA), has hailed Ghanaian leader John Dramani Mahama’s proposed 24-hour economy blueprint as a potential “game-changer” for the continent, urging African nations to prioritize productivity and innovation to unlock transformative growth.

Speaking at the closing session of the 2025 Africa Prosperity Dialogues (APD) in Accra on Saturday, Tah underscored the urgency of reimagining Africa’s economic frameworks. “President Mahama’s vision isn’t about political symbolism—it’s about crafting ecosystems where businesses thrive day and night,” he said, addressing policymakers and business leaders at the Accra International Conference Centre. “This plan could redefine how Africa leverages its human capital and resources.”

Tah’s endorsement comes as Mahama’s proposal gains traction among regional stakeholders. The 24-hour economy model, designed to maximize productivity through round-the-clock operations in key sectors like manufacturing, logistics, and digital services, aims to tackle chronic unemployment and infrastructure gaps. Over 60% of Africa’s population is under 25, yet youth joblessness exceeds 20% in most sub-Saharan nations, according to International Labour Organization data. “We must create jobs and infrastructure simultaneously,” Tah stressed. “Without both, growth remains a mirage.”

The BADEA chief, whose institution has financed over $6 billion in development projects since 1975, emphasized that Mahama’s plan aligns with broader continental goals, such as the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA). However, he cautioned that success hinges on dismantling barriers like erratic energy supplies, bureaucratic red tape, and underdeveloped transport networks. “Night shifts mean little if factories lack power or ports are clogged,” Tah noted. “Africa’s trade costs are 50% higher than global averages—this must change.”

Critics, however, question the feasibility of 24-hour economies in regions grappling with insecurity and energy poverty. Nigeria’s similar attempts to boost nighttime productivity in Lagos faltered due to unreliable electricity and safety concerns. Tah acknowledged these challenges but argued for phased, sector-specific rollouts. “Start with tech hubs and agro-processing zones,” he suggested. “Scale what works.”

Mahama’s proposal also faces political headwinds. With Ghana’s debt-to-GDP ratio nearing 90%, skeptics argue that funding large-scale infrastructure projects requires foreign investment—a potential pitfall given Africa’s history of exploitative resource deals. Tah countered that partnerships must be equitable. “BADEA stands ready to support, but African ownership is non-negotiable,” he said, referencing the bank’s recent $500 million pledge for SME development.

The APD outcome document, unveiled during Tah’s address, calls for harmonized policies to enable cross-border labor mobility and digital payment systems—critical enablers for a continent-wide economic shift. Yet implementation remains a thorny issue. “Agreements gather dust without accountability,” said Lagos-based economist Adwoa Safo. “Will leaders tax the informal sector to fund infrastructure, or rely on more debt?”

As the summit concluded, Tah’s message resonated with delegates: Africa’s demographic boom could become its greatest asset or its destabilizing burden. For Mahama, the clock is ticking to turn vision into action.