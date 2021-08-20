Badminton Benin International: Ghana’s Number Two eyes gold in Mixed Double and Men’s single event

Ghana’s number two ranked Badminton player, Kelvin Alphous has set eyes on gold in both the Mixed Double and Men’s Single category at the ongoing Badminton Benin International in Quidah, Benin.

The skillful Badminton player, Alphous qualified to the quarter-final over a much experienced Béninois Tobiloba Oyewole with an impressive score of 21-7, 21-13 in the Men’s single.

Alphous and Prospera Nantuo on Wednesday beat Gbenoukpo Sebastino Gracia Akapko from Benin 21-13, 21-5 to reach the semi-final stage is fixed for Friday, August 20.

An elated Alphous told the GNA Sports that, though he was shaky from the beginning, he believed in himself to achieve his targets.

He said “I was a bit shaky when I was called to the court for my game. Despite that, I did not relent in my efforts to do well for myself and Ghana.

“I gathered all the momentum and energy to do well. we have been training consistently as a team to play against world-class players. we were confident to win.”

The hardworking player who is ranked 13th in Africa and also the Athlete Representative for Ghana Badminton Athlete Commission added that it was his dream to qualify to 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, and also reach the 2021 Commonwealth Games next year in Birmingham, United Kingdom.