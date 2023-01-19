Badminton: :Nine players to represent Ghana at 2023 All Africa Individual Championships

The Ghana Badminton Association (GBA) has selected nine national badminton players, and three technical officials to represent Ghana at 2023 All Africa Individual Championships in South Africa.

The competition, which was organized by the Badminton World Federation would see more than 23 countries participate in the most prestigious championship event.

The selected athletes, comprising four males and five females are Alphous Kelvin Evans, Lamptey Samuel, Samar Ahmed Abdul, Tamakloe Aaron, Asiebeka Regina, Nantuo Prospera, Ofoli Rabiatu, Quaicoo Rachael, and Tornyenyor Cindy.

Team Ghana would partake in five different events, Men’s Single, Women’s Single, Men’s Double, Women’s Double, and the Mixed Double.

The three-day continental championship is expected to kick from February 17 to 19, 2023 in Johannesburg.

The Head Coach of the Team, Moses Adu, shared that he was excited with the team’s preparations and optimistic the Golden Shuttlers will win laurels and hoist high the flag of Ghana.

He said, “This is a dynamic group of athletes, and every player brings something unique to the table.

“I want to congratulate all the players on achieving this honour and thank them for the efforts they’ve put forth thus far, but we all know this is just the beginning and we are looking forward to growing as a group as we look ahead and prepare for other events for the year, especially our African Youth Games in April at Congo, Brazaville, and the 2023 African Games to be hosted in Accra-Ghana.”

Other officials with the team are assistant Coach Ernest Mensah Sekyi, and the BAG President Mr. Evans Yeboah.

The championship would allow athletes and the country to get international ranking points to qualify for the 2024 Olympic Games.

The African Mixed Team Badminton Championships is the most prestigious continental mixed team event on the calendar by the Badminton World Federation and organized by Badminton Africa and Badminton South Africa, held once every two years to crown the Best Badminton Mixed National Team in Africa.

The Ghana Badminton Association (BAG) appeals to corporate firms to support the team with $42,000 for local preparation and actual participation toward finals.