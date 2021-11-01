Badminton team arrives in Ghana with seven medals from Uganda

The Ghana Badminton Team, the Golden Shuttlers, have arrived in Ghana with two gold medals, two silver and three bronze medals in the Air Badminton Event at the just ended 2021 Africa Mixed Team championship in Kampala, Uganda.

The Golden Shuttlers put up a spirited performance in the Air Badminton Event, which was introduced at this year’s Africa Mixed Team championship.

The Africa Mixed Team championship which spanned from 20-29 October drew participation from Africa’s best badminton and commonwealth countries.

They were Uganda (hosts), Algeria, Egypt, Nigeria, Ghana, Madagascar, Cameroon, South Africa, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Democratic Republic of Congo, Congo Brazzaville, Benin, Botswana, Mauritius, and Reunion.

The Air Badminton Event is a development project from the Badminton World Federation (BWF) designed to create opportunities for people of all ages and the ability to play badminton on hard, grass, and sand surfaces in parks, gardens, streets, playgrounds, and beaches around the world.

“With the final qualifying competition to be held in February 2022, Team Ghana is positioned in qualifying for the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

“This is a major achievement by any African country in twenty-one years. Our team’s excellent performance gives success credence towards our 2024 High Performance Plan and with appreciation from Ministry of Youth and Sports and the National Sports Authority, stakeholders and partners, we are excited this vision is growing in leaps,” Mr. Evans Yeboah, the President of the Ghana Badminton Association (BAG) said.

Team Ghana was welcomed on arrival over the weekend by some Board members of BAG and some government officials who were elated on Ghana’s success at the 2021 African Championship in Uganda.