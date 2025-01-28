Baffour Akoto Osei Enstooled as New Kwahumanhene, Pledges Transformative Vision for Kwahu

In a historic and colorful ceremony, Baffour Akoto Osei, an accomplished Civil Engineer, has been enstooled as the new Paramount Chief (Kwahumanhene) of the Kwahu Traditional Council.

His ascension to the throne, marked by the conferring of the Daasebre Akuamoah Boateng III stool, ushers in a new era for the people of Kwahu.

Upon his enstoolment, Daasebre Akuamoah Boateng III outlined his ambitious vision for Kwahu, committing to bringing about transformative change in the region. His vision focuses on creating a prosperous and vibrant Kwahuman where youth empowerment, education, and economic growth take center stage. “My commitment is to create a thriving Kwahuman, a place where our youth can seize opportunities and reach their fullest potential,” Daasebre Boateng III said in his inaugural address.

Key pillars of his development agenda for the region include bolstering education, improving healthcare, enhancing youth development, creating support systems for the elderly, upgrading infrastructure, and fostering economic empowerment. Daasebre Boateng III is also focused on safeguarding the cultural heritage of Kwahu, promoting tourism, and attracting investments to drive the region’s growth.

Reflecting on the challenges the community has faced following the destoolment of the previous paramount chief, Daasebre Akuamoah Agyapong II, in October 2024, Daasebre Boateng III expressed his determination to restore the pride and dignity of the people of Kwahu. He vowed to restore stability, maintain the integrity of the traditional institution, and lead with transparency and unity.

The enstoolment ceremony, which took place in the traditional seat of governance at Abene, was attended by several dignitaries, including traditional leaders and members of neighboring Kwahu communities. The event was a momentous occasion, marking the formal beginning of Daasebre Boateng III’s leadership.

Among his key priorities, Daasebre Akuamoah Boateng III outlined plans to redevelop the Omanhene’s palace in Abene, following the example of other paramountcies, and to establish a technical school to energize the community and provide skills training for the youth. Additionally, he expressed the need for a mechanism to care for the elderly in Abene, ensuring that they are supported in their later years.

Other far-reaching development plans for the Kwahu enclave include the revival of the Kwahu Educational Endowment Fund (KEEF), promoting agriculture and farming as a source of income and pride for the youth, and addressing road safety concerns on the Kwahu ridge. Daasebre Boateng III also emphasized his commitment to revitalizing the Okwahu United Football Club, with a focus on business principles to restore the team to its former glory.

The Kingmakers and Traditional Council’s decision to enstool Baffour Akoto Osei was based on his outstanding character, dedication to the Kwahu State, and years of patriotic service. With a background in civil engineering, real estate development, project management, and shipping, Baffour Akoto Osei brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the role.

Born into the Etena Clan of Nkwatia, Daasebre Boateng III traces his royal lineage through the matrilineal line of Yaa Asieduaa, whose mother, Yaa Amoah (Dansoa), was a fourth-generation descendant of Aberewa Oforiwaa.

As a Chartered Civil Engineer with over 28 years of experience, Daasebre Akuamoah Boateng III is poised to lead Kwahu into a new phase of development and growth, uniting the people under a shared vision of progress and prosperity.