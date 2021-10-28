Baffour Anim the Black Musical Artist who follows “no rules”

Baffour Anim popularly known as Ba4, is a musician like no other and a man of many talents.

The Ghanain-born singer-songwriter has mixed what seems to be all genres with influences of jazz, funk, soul, R&B, hip-hop and classical music.

The standout star, Ba4 is garnering attention with his breakout hit “Dirt” and has made significant strides in building a reputation for himself as a wizard in the digital realm of influence. He is working as hard as ever to not only give his fans the best music, but to also be a voice for those who are often left out.

Many artists in today’s day and age are constantly releasing music whether they are singles or entire albums in order to remain relevant in the competitive market but Ba4 has taken a different approach with his projects and developed a cult-like fan base in Brazil and India where non-native English speakers love his sound.

I want listeners to know that the music is definitely worth the wait,” says Ba4. “It’s a breath of fresh air because it’s not like what’s out right now. The music’s so relatable and there’s something for everyone. That’s the main thing for me as an artist as well, is being able to be an artist that people can relate to.”

To date he has only released five songs onto distribution platforms leaving his audience to want more of his music though he is not shy from comedic antics on his instagram where he has amassed nearly 22k followers.

His most popular song Dirt gained popularity on Spotify and Apple Music when his fans would recreate viral videos of themselves on Instagram using his song as a reference for their daily humdrum activities. It is evident that Ba4’s talent as a songwriter will serve his growing audience for years to come though no one is quite sure when to expect another surprise release from the eclectic Ghanain.