Mr Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, immediate past Second Speaker of Parliament, is the Speaker of Parliament of Ghana, from Thursday, 7thJanuary 2021, to 6th January 2025.

Mr Joseph Osei Owusu, immediate past First Deputy Speaker and MP for Bekwai Constituency was re-elected by the House as First Deputy Speaker; and Mr Andrew Asiamah Amoako, the Independent MP for Fomena, as Second Deputy Speaker.

Mr Bagbin, 63, longest serving Member of Parliament, with 28 years of service as Member of Parliament took the necessary oaths, administered by Chief Justice Kwasi Anin-Yeboah, in the chamber of Parliament House, in Osu-Accra.

As a Catholic, he swore on the crucifix; and was later congratulated by the Chief, and Mr Cyril Oteng Nsiah, the Clerk to Parliament.

In his inaugural speech, Speaker Bagbin said: “I will submit myself to the will of this House, to serve my dear country and you faithfully to the best of my ability.”