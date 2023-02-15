Bagbin reschedules Launch of 30th Anniversary to February 22

Speaker Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin has rescheduled to Wednesday, February 22, the launch of the 30th Anniversary Celebration of Parliamentary Democracy under the Fourth Republic.

It was previously scheduled for Thursday, February 16, at the Justice DF Annan Auditorium, Job 600 Building, also known as the Tower Block.

The Speaker, who made the disclosure in a statement to the House on Tuesday, noted that the decision was informed by the recommendations of the 30th Anniversary Celebration Planning Committee.

He said the Committee had advised him to relocate the launch from the Justice DF Annan Auditorium to the Chamber of the House as the Auditorium seats just about 280 persons.

That implies the exclusion of key stakeholders and partners of Parliament, comprising representatives of political parties, civil society and private sector groups.

State functionaries, including the Executive, the Bar Association, academia, security services and students’ groups are all important stakeholders.

“Honourable Members, given the monumental nature of this event, it will be inappropriate to exclude our distinguished partners, who, in my estimation, will be well over 300 at the launch,” Speaker Bagbin said.

He said the Committee, upon further reflection, suggested the programme took place in the Chamber, which had both the public and press galleries to receive most of the invited guests.