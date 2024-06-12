Bagbin Set to Launch Inaugural Democracy Cup

The Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, will lead the launch of the inaugural Democracy Cup on Thursday, June 13, at the Justice D.F. Annan Auditorium in Parliament House, Accra.

The Democracy Cup, instituted by Parliament, commemorates 30 years of Parliamentary Democracy in Ghana.

The launch event will be graced by Members of Parliament, media representatives, and officials from the Ghana Football Association (GFA) and the Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA), among other stakeholders.

The competition will feature a showdown between Accra Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko, two revered premier league sides, on Friday, July 5, 2024, at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The victor of this historic clash will earn the privilege of facing off against United States-based club, DC United, in Washington later in the year.

Adding to the excitement, there will be a special curtain-raiser match featuring Members of Parliament against former Black Stars players.

Parliament’s 30th anniversary celebration since its establishment in 1993 coincides with the enactment of the 1992 Constitution and the country’s return to democratic governance.

Other commemorative activities include parliamentary sittings and debates, peace walks, and fun games.