Some residents of Sombo, the hometown of Mr Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, has expressed joy over his election as Speaker of the Eighth Parliament of the Fourth Republic.

“Our son is the longest serving Parliamentarian in Ghana and we thank God for giving him the opportunity to serve in the highest seat of Parliament,” Mr Enock Yetribeh Suglo, a resident, told the Ghana News Agency in an interview at Sombo.

He said he was happy at the news but was not surprised because with Bagbin’s vast experience in Parliamentary affairs “it is something we were expecting.”

He said Bagbin did a lot for the Nadowli-Kaleo Constituency whilst serving as their Member of Parliament (MP), adding that with his new position they knew he would do more for the Constituency and Ghana at large.

Mr Jonathan Bagbin Zusanuba, a relative of the Speaker, said when the family heard of his nomination they were elated and were glued to their television set from the time of his election and subsequent swearing-in.

“We know he is very competent, development oriented and a peace loving person – so he will be able to unite Parliament for the common good of the nation,” he said.

Mr Zusanuba noted that Mr Babgin was not just a role model to the youth of Nadowli-Kaleo but the entire youth of Ghana.

Mr Alex Ansungna, another resident of Sombo, lauded the members of Parliament for electing Mr Bagbin to lead them, adding that his wealth of experience and unquestionable integrity would boost public confidence in the Legislature.

Mr Bagbin served as MP for Nadowli-Kaleo for seven consecutive terms before stepping down in 2016 and was the Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament in the Seventh Parliament.

Reading his profile during his nomination in Parliament, Mr Haruna Iddrisu, MP for Tamale South and Leader of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Caucus in Parliament, said many of them in the House often referred to Mr Bagbin as “Father”.

He was elected as Speaker after a long drama in Parliament and was sworn in shortly by the Chief Justice, Justice Kwasi Anin-Yeboah.