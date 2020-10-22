Top seed Japheth Bagerbaseh has set a quarter-final clash with Samuel Antwi after the former defeated Henry Asokwa 6-3, 6-0 in the ongoing McDan training matches at the Tennis Court of the Accra Sports Stadium.

Ghana’s experienced player, Bagerbaseh would now square it off with 2018 National Ranking Tour 5 champion Antwi for a semi-final spot.

As it stands, Bagerbaseh has the bragging rights after beating Antwi in the Baby-Jet Invitational Tennis Tournament in August and appears confident to snatch a win from his opponent again.

In other games, the second seed, Johnson Acquah beat Ghana Tennis Club’s Patrick Tenkorang 6-1,6-1 to set a meeting with Bernard Ashitey Armaah who ousted Clement Alisi 6-0,6-1.

Another big shot, Benjamin Fumi beat Richard Okine 6-1,6-1 in round 16 and would face Felix Hammond who overcame Pascal Ziyab 7-5,7-5.

Richmond Armaah defeated Emmanuel Antwi 6-3,6-2 to set up a quarter-final game against Reginald Okantey who outwitted Desmond Ayaaba 6-4. 3-6 4-0(R).

In the ladies’ singles, the McKorley sisters, Yayra and Shika will take on each other searching for a ticket to the next stage of the competition.

Tarkwa-based Tracy Ampah, after upsetting tournament no.2 Annette Cruickshank 7-5,5-4(R) will face Maritime Tennis Club’s Faustina Tagoe, while St. Francis Academy’s Genevieve Kattah who defeated Portia Allotey 6-2,6-0 will play Winneba-based Mariama Ibrahim who ousted Venessa Akuoku 6-4,6-0.

Ladies No.1 seed Yvonne Bruce Tagoe will battle against Lawrencia Aghoghobia.

The quarter-final matches will be held today at the Tennis Court of the Accra Sports Stadium.

The championship which started on Monday, October 19, and end on Saturday, October 31 is organised by the McDan Foundation in collaboration with the Ghana Tennis Federation.