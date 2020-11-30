Nana Buaka III, the Paramount Chief of Baglo Traditional Area in Jasikan District of the Oti region, has appealed to benevolent individuals, groups, and organizations to help renovate the community’s classroom block.



The Baglo R.C Primary School has not seen any major renovation since its establishment in 1974.

Mr Simon Yeboah, Regent, Baglo Traditional Area in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), said the classroom block housed classes one to three with an office for the headmaster.

He said the last renovation works on the building was in the late eighties, adding that “some years back, the Parent-Teacher Association (PTA) also tried to do something about it.”

Mr Yeboah said the structure needed to be renovated, reroofed, and stocked with desks to protect life and property and to ensure an effective and quality learning and teaching environment.

Mr Daniel Bedzra, Headmaster of the School, said the children did not feel safe anytime it rained, adding that they tried moving from one corner to the other just to escape from the rain as a result of the leaking roof.

He said due to roof leaks, teachers found it difficult to paste their Teaching Learning Resources (TLRs) on the walls to enhance quality teaching and that this was impacting negatively on academic performance.

The Headmaster, whose office was not spared when it rains said he had to change positions to find a safe place. “This is a huge problem. We need help.”

Mr Adzadu Eric Kwasi Dickson, Assemblyman for Baglo Electoral Area, described the classroom block as deplorable and a threat to the lives and property of the school children and teachers.

“We are appealing to all philanthropists and individuals who can help us to either renovate the classroom block or put a new structure so that our students will learn under decent conditions for academic excellence.”

He also called for assistance for the community to complete construction works on the Kindergarten (KG) block after a mud structure accommodating KG students collapsed about ten years ago.

The Assemblyman noted that appeals to authorities and individuals were yet to receive positive responses.