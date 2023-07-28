Bahati Foundation Presents ‘Ride To New Horizons African Cycling Initiative’

The Bahati Foundation is pleased to announce its “Ride to New Horizons African Cycling Initiative” in partnership with the University of Ouagadougou Cycling Team based in Burkina Faso, West Africa, at a special launch event during the upcoming CycleGhana 2023 trip in Accra, Ghana, on July 27-30, 2023.

The Gladiators Cycling Club, Ghana Cycle Federation, Burkina Faso Cycling Federation, and the University of Ouagadougou are excited to welcome 10-time USA Pro Cycling Champion Rahsaan Bahati to Ghana for his first visit to West Africa.

He will participate in multiple cycling events and activities, including planned meetings with the Ghanaian Minister of Sport, local cycling enthusiasts, students, and coaches.

The Gladiators, one of the most respected Ghanaian cycling clubs, and the CycleGhana Team from the US will facilitate Bahati’s various activities during the trip.

The Bahati Foundation’s “Ride to New Horizons African Cycling Initiative” aims to promote and develop Cycling in Africa by supporting and empowering local communities through biking education, better equipment, and sustainable sports training opportunities.

The partnership with the University of Ouagadougou Cycling Team aligns with one key aspect in the initiative: Identifying and developing talent is fundamental to the continued growth of Cycling in West Africa.

With the announcement by the governing body of international Cycling, the UCI, that the 2025 UCI Road Cycling Championships will be held in Kigali, Rwanda, the Bahati Foundation seeks to assist in cultivating the next generation of competitive African cyclists.

Source: Bahati Foundation