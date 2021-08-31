Bahrain has an ambassador in Israel for the first time

Bahrain is to be represented with an ambassador in Israel for the first time, as Khaled Al Jalahma travels to Tel Aviv on Tuesday to take up his post.

Israeli Foreign Ministry chief Alon Ushpiz welcomed the new envoy in a tweet. “We look forward to what will undoubtedly be a very productive term to advance relations between our two countries,” he said.

Israel signed accords with Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to establish diplomatic relations in Washington in September 2020.

Before that, only Egypt and Jordan had diplomatic relations with Israel.

Al Jalahma has held a senior post in Bahrain’s Foreign Ministry since 2017, according to earlier statements from Israel.

He also served as his country’s deputy ambassador to the US from 2009 to 2013.