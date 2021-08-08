Bahrain runner suspended for prohibited blood transfusion

Bahrain runner Alsadik Mikhou has been provisionally suspended from competition after an adverse finding was found in his sample given at the Tokyo Olympic Games, the International Testing Agency (ITA) said Sunday.

A sample taken during an out-of-competition anti-doping control on August 2 returned a finding for homologous blood transfusion, a prohibited method, the ITA said.

Mikhou participated in the heats of the men’s 1,500 metres of the Games a day later without qualifying for the semi-finals.

The athlete has the right to request the testing of his B-sample and appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.