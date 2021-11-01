Baidu names Rong Luo as chief financial officer

Artificial intelligence company Baidu, Inc announced on Monday the appointment of Rong Luo as chief financial officer, effective immediately.

Luo joins Baidu from TAL Education Group, where he served as the chief financial officer since November 2014 and played several key management roles.

Prior to that, Luo was the chief financial officer of eLong Inc from 2013 to 2014. Luo has also held different financial management positions at Lenovo Group and Microsoft.

Robin Li, Baidu’s co-founder and chief executive, said, “Rong has extensive experience in financial management and capital markets. We are delighted to welcome Rong to our management team and expect his skills and leadership capabilities to help us achieve our next stage of growth in the AI era.”