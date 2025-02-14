Baidu Scraps Fees for AI Chatbot in Race to Rival Chinese Tech Peers

China’s search giant Baidu announced Thursday it will remove paywalls for its artificial intelligence chatbot, Ernie Bot, starting April 1, pivoting to a free-access model amid intensifying competition in the country’s rapidly evolving AI sector.

The move, attributed to advancements in technology and lower operational costs, marks a strategic shift as the company vies to reclaim ground lost to rivals like ByteDance and startup DeepSeek.

Ernie Bot, once positioned as China’s answer to OpenAI’s ChatGPT, will now be available at no cost across desktop and mobile platforms, Baidu stated in a WeChat announcement. The decision comes just months after the company rolled out premium AI-powered search features in late 2023, charging users 59.9 yuan ($8.18) monthly for access to its most advanced models, including Ernie 4.0—a system Baidu claims rivals OpenAI’s GPT-4 in capability.

Analysts view the pricing overhaul as a direct response to mounting pressure from domestic competitors. DeepSeek, a rising AI startup, has gained traction by offering free services it asserts match OpenAI’s performance at a fraction of the cost. Meanwhile, ByteDance’s Doubao chatbot has outpaced Ernie Bot in user adoption, according to data from AI tracker Aicpb.com, underscoring Baidu’s struggle to convert its early-mover advantage into market dominance.

“Baidu is playing catch-up in a market where free access has become the new battleground,” said tech analyst Ming Zhao of Shanghai-based consultancy Red Pulse. “By removing fees, they’re betting on scale—hoping to attract users now and monetize later through ecosystems or enterprise solutions.”

The pivot reflects broader tensions in China’s AI landscape, where firms balance innovation against tight regulatory scrutiny and the need to demonstrate commercial viability. While Baidu has invested heavily in its Ernie models, its consumer-facing AI products have yet to mirror the success of its search and advertising divisions. Industry watchers note that user retention remains a challenge, with many Chinese consumers flocking to platforms offering niche features, from creative content tools to industry-specific AI assistants.

The free tier could also signal preparations for a more open AI ecosystem. Last week, Beijing unveiled guidelines encouraging tech firms to collaborate on “shared infrastructure” for AI development—a policy Baidu may leverage to position Ernie Bot as a foundational tool for third-party developers.

Yet challenges loom. Critics argue Baidu’s delayed embrace of freemium models highlights a broader rigidity in adapting to China’s fast-paced tech culture, where startups like DeepSeek operate with leaner costs and faster iteration. The company’s shares dipped 1.5% following the announcement, reflecting investor skepticism about short-term revenue impacts.

As the April 1 rollout approaches, all eyes are on whether Ernie Bot can finally shed its reputation as a cautious follower—and whether free access will be enough to reignite China’s appetite for Baidu’s AI ambitions.