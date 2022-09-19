Bailout: IMF To Deploy Another Mission To Ghana

The International Monetary Fund will deploy another mission to Ghana in the coming weeks to conclude the bailout programme.

Ghana is seeking a $3 billion package from the fund.

In July, a staff mission visited Ghana for initial discussions after the Akufo-Addo administration announced its intentions to head back to the IMF for a bailout.

Director of Communications for the International Monetary Fund, Gerry Rice at a media engagement recently said: “Ghana has, as you probably know, requested a program from the IMF. We had an IMF staff team in Accra in July [2022] to begin initial discussions with the Ghanaian authorities. And we characterized that mission as constructive, kickstarted the process, and laid the groundwork for engagement, which now continues. Our Mission Chief for the IMF also recently visited Accra, again, to meet with key counterparts. And we’re hopeful of another visit in the coming weeks. I don’t have a date for you, but [it will surely be] in the coming weeks,” added.

It would be recalled that earlier this month, the Managing Director of the IMF, Kristalina Georgieva, noted that a deal between Ghana and the IMF should be reached and finalised before the end of the year.