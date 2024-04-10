Baka Dabri set to rock Accra at +233 Jazz Bar & Grill on April 13

Prepare to be swept off your feet by an unforgettable night of live Ghanaian music as the “Hear Me Out” concert takes center stage on 13th April, 2024 at Accra’s most iconic live music venue, +233 Jazz Bar and Grill. The concert will kick off at 7:00pm. Headlining this spectacular event is the sensational Ghanaian artist, Baka Dabri, celebrated for his fusion of Highlife and contemporary Afro sounds.

The concert will feature an illustrious lineup of supporting artists, including Kelvin Kay, K Junior, Lali x Lola, RCee and Reynolds the Gentleman, each bringing their distinctive flair to the stage.

The “Hear Me Out” concert is a celebration of Ghanaian musical heritage and the vibrant soundscape of African music. The evening promises a harmonious blend of traditional rhythms and contemporary beats, brought to life by the soul-stirring melodies of live band performances. The atmosphere at +233 Jazz Bar and Grill will be nothing short of magical. Attendees can expect an atmosphere that resonates deeply with true music lovers, allowing the artists to connect with their audience.

Tickets for the “Hear Me Out” concert are priced at GHC100 and can be purchased online via the link: http://bit.ly/egotickets-bakadabri-live-233. For those who prefer to buy at the gate, tickets will also be available on the night of the show.

The concert is curated by Waaka Afrique and supported by Truu Indie and Grahl Photography. Don’t miss out on this extraordinary musical event! Grab your tickets now for an evening of unforgettable performances and melodies.