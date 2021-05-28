Kuchoko is a sexy blend of Reggae music and African rhythms sparking up a crazy energy that no feet can refuse to move to. It is a Blakk Rasta signature which is fast swallowing the continent with alacrity.

Come Saturday, 5th June, Blakk Rasta, and his Herbalist Band will be serving a wild dose of the Kuchoko vaccine to the Corona, entertainment-starved people of the ancient city of Tenkorogo, three hours from the capital, Ouagadougou. Blakk Rasta is the headlining act for the 3-day Tenkorogo Roots Festival which Kickstarts on Friday, 4th June.

The Ghanaian Kuchoko artiste was in Ouagadougou last year on a media tour of his TIMBUKTU BY ROAD album which landed on the iTunes UK top Reggae albums chart. He also visited the Mogo Naaba(Mossi King) to pay homage and also ask for his blessings. It looks like those blessings paid off.

The Kuchoko Legend as Blakk Rasta is affectionately called, is a hot cake when it comes to live band performances across the continent. He leaves every stage he graces hungry for more and, several times, he was voted the best performer with his Herbalist Band at festivals such as FIM FIERA(Italy), MASSA( Cote d’Ivoire), Abi Reggae (Ivory Coast) etc.

The Barack Obama hitmaker has untold energy which mesmerises many. He will definitely take Tenkorogo captive and demand a huge ransom enough to build another city.

Watch out for Blakk Rasta brand songs such as Chucku Laryea, Barack Obama, Mr. Brown, Iyawata, Sakina, and Zantan Bua, the goat dance.