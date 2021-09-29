Balanced diet keeps the body strong and healthy-Community Health Nurse

Ms Linda Appiah-Kubi, Principal Community Health Nurse at Tema Manhean has noted that balanced diet keeps the body strong and healthy, and urged Ghanaians to develop the habit of eating balanced four star diet.

The four-star diet: protein, carbohydrates, vegetables, and cereal must be found in the meal a person takes every day.

Mrs Appiah-Kubi explained that the four-star diet include; fish, meat, egg, milk; vegetables and fruits; cereals like beans and groundnut; and carbohydrates like bread, cassava and rice.

She noted that adherence to the four-star diet helps prevent certain long-term diseases such as heart disease, stroke and diabetes.

Mrs Appiah-Kubi stated at an event organized by the National Youth Authority (NYA) of the Tema Metropolitan Assembly (TMA) to educate members mostly women of the Adikanfo Eden Nawo Beye Nnipa Society on healthy way of life.

She also called for sticking to routine daily eating tradition – time to eat in the morning, afternoon, and evening as that helped to reduce the risk of developing some form of cancers and keep a healthy weight.

She said, food should be taken three times a day for the liver and kidney to function well and also to keep the body fit.

Mrs Appiah-Kubi, said hypertension, Blood Pressure and Diabetes could be reduced drastically if patients followed four-star diet.

She revealed that eating late at night was with implications and needed adequate exercise for at least 15 to 30 minutes before retiring to bed.