A recent study by London-based Aventus Clinic has spotlighted an unexpected commonality among some of the world’s wealthiest individuals: baldness.

The research, which analyzed 28 prominent figures across industries, found that the top ten bald billionaires collectively control over $1 trillion in assets.

Leading the pack is Elon Musk, whose $412.9 billion fortune — derived from Tesla, SpaceX, X (formerly Twitter), and Neuralink — towers over his peers, underscoring his relentless innovation and entrepreneurial sprawl.

Jeff Bezos follows in second place with $249.6 billion, anchored by Amazon’s e-commerce dominance and his space venture Blue Origin. Together, Musk and Bezos represent a rare duality: rivals in both tech and space exploration. The list takes a geopolitical turn with Vladimir Putin in third place, his $200 billion net worth raising eyebrows due to its opaque origins, starkly contrasting the transparent corporate wealth of others.

Fourth-ranked Steve Ballmer ($129 billion), former Microsoft CEO and current LA Clippers owner, highlights the crossover between tech and sports. His wealth dwarfs that of basketball legend Michael Jordan ($3.5 billion), whose net worth is 37 times smaller despite Jordan’s iconic status in sports and branding. Ballmer’s trajectory mirrors a growing trend of tech moguls investing in professional sports, though none have matched his financial scale.

Rupert Murdoch ($22.8 billion), the 92-year-old media titan behind News Corp and Fox, claims fifth place, his career spanning continents and decades of influence over global media narratives. Meanwhile, Italian fashion mogul Domenico Dolce ($2.2 billion) breaks the tech-heavy mold as the sole European in the top ten, proving style can rival silicon in generating wealth.

Tech investor Marc Andreessen ($1.9 billion), banking veteran Lloyd Blankfein ($1.7 billion), and comedian Larry David ($900 million) round out the list, illustrating diverse paths to riches — from venture capitalism and finance to entertainment. David’s inclusion is particularly striking: his earnings from *Seinfeld* and *Curb Your Enthusiasm* pale next to Musk’s empire, yet his cultural impact resonates uniquely.

Dr. Suhail Alam of Aventus Clinic noted, “This list challenges stereotypes. Baldness isn’t a hindrance; it’s a non-factor in the face of ambition and capability. These individuals dominate industries because of their vision, not their appearance.”

The study’s findings reflect a broader shift in societal perceptions, where success is increasingly decoupled from traditional markers of image. Yet it also raises questions about wealth concentration: Musk and Bezos alone account for nearly 70% of the top ten’s total net worth, a disparity highlighting the staggering inequality even among the ultra-rich.

This report was informed by publicly available net worth estimates and industry data. Figures may fluctuate with market changes.