Real Madrid's midfielder Isco (C) is congratulated by Real Madrid's Welsh forward Gareth Bale (2nd L) and Real Madrid's French forward Karim Benzema (2nd R) after scoring a goal during the Spanish league football match Getafe CF vs Real Madrid CF at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez stadium in Getafe on April 16, 2016. / AFP / GERARD JULIEN (Photo credit should read GERARD JULIEN/AFP/Getty Images)
Real Madrid's midfielder Isco (C) is congratulated by Real Madrid's Welsh forward Gareth Bale (2nd L) and Real Madrid's French forward Karim Benzema (2nd R) after scoring a goal during the Spanish league football match Getafe CF vs Real Madrid CF at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez stadium in Getafe on April 16, 2016. / AFP / GERARD JULIEN (Photo credit should read GERARD JULIEN/AFP/Getty Images)

Gareth Bale has arrived in London to put the finishing touches of his loan move to Tottenham, while Thiago Alcantara is in Liverpool to complete his transfer from Bayern Munich.

The plane carrying Bale, who will play on loan at the team he left to join Real Madrid in 2013, touched down at Luton Airport (north of London) at around 1 p.m. local time. Spain international left-back Sergio Reguilon, who will also join Spurs in a move worth around 30 million euros, was also on the plane.

The pair were then taken to Spurs’ training ground in Enfield, where Bale was given a rapturous welcome by fans who had waited outside of the ground to greet him.

Both Bale and Reguilon are expected to take their medicals at the training ground with their contracts expected to be made official later in the day.

At approximately the same time, Thiago arrived in Liverpool to complete his move to the club after the Premier League champions agreed a 30 million euro fee with Bayern Munich earlier in the week.

The Spain international’s deal should also be confirmed on Friday, although he won’t take part in Sunday’s important league fixture which sees Liverpool travel to face big-spending Chelsea.

Disclaimer: News Ghana is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.