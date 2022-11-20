Ballon Do’r winner, Karim Benzema to miss 2022 World Cup due to injury

French international and current Ballon Do’r winner, Karim Benzema is set to miss the 2022 FIFA World Cup, after picking up a late injury at training.

The Real Madrid forward suffered a quadriceps tear at training whilst the French side was preparing towards their first game.

This would be the second consecutive time the player would miss the World Cup after missing out in 2018.

This was a huge blow for the 34-year-old and the French national team, having missed a key player like Benzema who was hoping to help his side retain the World Cup trophy.

His exit from the national team would pave way for AC Milan’s Olivier Giroud to make the starting eleven of Didier Deschamps who had a target of breaking Brazil’s back-to-back World Cup record.

The striker has ten goals in his last 16 international games, helping his side to defeat Spain to win the 2021 Nations League Cup.

France would be in action this Tuesday as they face Australia in their open game of the tournament.