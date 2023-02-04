Bamboo Eco-Tech City to construct 3,500 housing units at Abbankrom

The sod has been cut for the construction of 3,500 bamboo housing units at Abbankrom in the Abura-Asebu-Kwamankese District of the Central Region.

The building, to be erected on a 160-acre plot of land, will spread through Afenakrom, and share boundary with Damang- Anomabo in the Mfantseman Municipality.

The all round bamboo project, after completion, would have logistics development, research, education and training centers, 15 small and medium scale industries, and a resort targeted at minimising carbon emissions.

Mr Samuel Worwoi, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of GM Bamboo Eco-city, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, said the project was focused on developing a multi-purpose self sustaining, and city.

It will not only improve living standards at cheap costs, but also generate revenue and income for the city dwellers through the rooftop greenhouse, indoor, animal and fish farming; water recycling, renewable power generation, eco-tourism, high-tech industries, modern logistics, commercial and recreational centres.

GM Bamboo Eco-city company had developed, using a pragmatic approach to globally available ancient and local construction materials and technologies with modernised touch to derive value and climate change solutions.

Mr Worwoi said the project was also aimed at devising innovative solutions to resolve problems of affordable housing deficit, food insecurity, air pollution, public health risk and unemployment, including rural-urban migration.

He noted that his outfit was working tirelessly to ensure nature and humans related and lived healthily.

Mrs Justina Marigold Assan, the Central Regional Minister, in a speech read on her behalf, said the project was laudable and would help promote sustainable environment while reducing the adverse effects of climate change.

Climate change issues, she mentioned, were impacting negatively on food production, health, security and wellbeing of the citizenry and needed urgent actions to fight for human survival and development.

The completion of the project would help reduce poverty as many of the youths will be engaged throughout the establishment of the city.

Mrs Assan said the project was inline with the Sustainable Development Goals – Seven, Nine, and Eleven, which focused on environment and climate, and how to sustain them for livelihoods.

She pledged the region’s preparedness to receive all investors who were ready to promote and transact businesses there for development.