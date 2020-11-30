Bamboo Roots Collective has cut the sod for the construction of a Restorative Eco-Village at Amisakrom-Ekroful, a twin community at Amonoo-Kuma Town in the Abura-Asebu-Kwamankese (AAK) District of the Central Region.

The ceremony, performed by Bamboo Roots Collective (BRC), a cooperative works organization comprising of indigenous Africans and Africans in the Diaspora, is to establish off-grid self-sustaining communities in Africa.

The 24-acre land for the Eco-village was donated by the chiefs and people of Ekroful to the Diasporan Community to serve as the place of settlement for the people of African descent, who would wish to return home for investment.

A Memorandum of Understanding(MoU) was signed between the Diaspora community led by BRC and the Community to contribute towards the development of the Area.

The MOU enjoined the BRC to build a vocational school, health centre and teachers’ bungalow and to also employ local artisans in the construction of the project.

Additionally, BRC is expected to teach the community the principles of sustainable development, such as solar technology, digging wells and boreholes and engage in holistic organic agriculture as well as sustainable building projects.

Speaking at the ground-breaking ceremony, Mr Ahmahtsiyahu Ben Yisrael, Board member of BRC, commended the Chief and the people for heeding to the call and encouragement of President Akufo-Addo to embrace and welcome those in the Diaspora back to Africa.

He underscored the importance of ecological accountability and responsibility and expressed the hope that the establishment of viable communities across Ghana would plant the necessary seeds of sovereignty to assist in solidifying the Ghana Beyond Aid agenda.

The restorative Eco-Village at Amissakrom-Ekroful would serve as a model Community to answer the question of how the African in the Diaspora will return home and experience the comforts and conveniences they were accustomed to while maintaining greater harmony with the ecology, Ben Yisrael indicated.

Additionally, he said it would also address the concerns of how the Diaspora could contribute and participate in building relationships with their indigenous brothers and sisters to detoxify western individualism.

He was optimistic that the application of sustainable development principles and technology, restorative Eco-Villages would bring greater freedom from rent, leases, mortgages and utilities.

“We do not currently have all the answers to do all that needs to be done. But we do know that to stay on the path and continue to serve the spirit of creation and each other will bring the solutions. And in doing so, lies the key to transforming Mama Africa into a paradise once again,” he said.

In his address, Nana Sakyi V, Chief of Amonoo Kuma, said many of his people had doubts about the BRC ability to fulfil its part of the MOU.

He said the only way to clear those doubts was for BRC to abide by the terms and conditions spelt out in the MoU.

“God Knows I did not sell the land to you and you also know I did not sell it to you. I am only interested in the development of the community and you have to fulfil your part to vindicate me,” Nana Sakyi said.

He implored members of the community to offer the necessary support to make the Diasporans feel at home and contribute to the development of the town.