Bamumia Visits Central Regional House Of Chiefs

The 2024 presidential candidate for the New Patriotic Party, H.E. Dr. Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia, has promised to resource traditional rulers in the country to enable them to execute their responsibilities as expected.

H.E. Dr. Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia pledged when he paid a courtesy call to the Central Regional House of Chiefs in Cape Coast this morning.

Addressing paramount chiefs and queen mothers, Alhaji Dr. Bawumia recounted his contributions to making life more bearable for ordinary Ghanaians. Notable among those contributions were the issuance of the Ghana card, digital banking, the free SHS, the TVET education, and the like.

He cited giving allowances to the traditional rulers, digitizing the customary lands, and many more as ways of resourcing the Traditional rulers in the country. He disclosed that though the digitization of the land would be done free of charge, a percentage would be taken from the land sale the land to the government.

Alhaji Dr. Bawumia pointed out the need to document the traditional institution to help curb conflicts associated with inheritance.

He reiterated his commitment to building an airport in the Central Region to boost tourism. He also promised to construct an ultra-modern teaching hospital at Cape Coast Teaching Hospital when voted in the 2024 elections.

H.E. Dr. Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia assured the house of helping to improve upon the level of road construction in the country when given the chance as the next president. He expressed the hope that he would not just be in power for the years but rather eight years based on his ability to transform the country to the expected developments.

The president of the Central Regional House of Chiefs, Odeefo Amoakwa Buadu, thanked the government of the day for building the Elmina Harbour as well as the ongoing dual road from Kasoa to Winneba. Odeefo Amoakwa Buadu used the occasion to plead with the government of the day through Alhaji Dr. Mahmud Bawumia to put the rough road network in the region in good shape. He also pleaded with the government to work on bringing to fruition the landing sites that it had promised the citizenry.

On his part. Odeefo Amoakwa Buadu disclosed solving most chieftaincy disputes in his era as a leader and pledged to do more by the end of his tenure in office.