Bamzy Richies Shares Visuals for “Cross Your Heart”

Fast-rising Nigerian rapper Bamzy Richies has released the highly anticipated visuals for his single “Cross Your Heart”. This release comes shortly after announcing his forthcoming EP, “Rockstar from the Trenches”.

Shot and directed by Clout Cassete (Big Shark), “Cross Your Heart” is a thought-provoking track that questions the loyalty and commitment of those closest to the rapper. The song’s themes of perseverance and resilience in the face of adversity are deeply personal and relatable.

The music video has already garnered significant attention, amassing 120,000 views in just four days. “Cross Your Heart” serves as the lead single from Bamzy Richies’ upcoming star-studded album, which boasts an impressive lineup of featured artists, including Emtee and Kellylivinglarge.