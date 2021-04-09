The Executive Director of Ahafo region-based online media firm, Cash Media, Francis Agyapong Nimpong stated on air that, it is high time the Ghana Government ought to crack the whip on Sorcerers, who claim to have powers and appears on television and radio stations to deceive people across the length and breadth of Ghana.

“I will also appeal to National Communications Authority, National Media Commission and the like to ensure the operations of these stations nationwide with a vigilant eye in other their regulations. It is time we call them to order because they are on the verge of destroying the youth in the country under the disguise of given out free money.”

“If the ruling NPP Government led by President Akufo-Addo fails to ban those evil spiritualists, many Ghanaians will vote against the New Patriotic Party in 2024.

He expressed much worry on why people can sit on national television in Ghana and use tricky means to dupe people by saying when you send Gh500, you will receive instant money of Gh5, 000.00. Francis Agyapong Nimpong, who is an author, political pundit, prolific and screenwriter with so many articles to his credit fumed on why the Ministry of Communication, Information, National Media Commission, Security agencies and all relevant Government Institution is not taking any action on such unscrupulous act. He expressed worry about the NCA boss comments on this matter.

As he doubles as the Executive Director for Cash Media in the Ahafo Region, furthermore advised the various media stations in the region and Ghana at large not to focus on money and give their airtime to such people. When the morning show host, Oman Nana, De Boss Player asked him why he is advocating for that?

He answered that it leads a lot of people particularly, the Youth into a whole lot of bad behaviours and quick money-minded without focusing on legal job opportunities. No wonder two teenagers have murdered their colleague at Kasoa in the Central Region. He concluded that National Media Commission has to ban all those blood money people from TV and Radio stations in Ghana before things escalate. He urged all various civil societies, religious bodies and well-meaning Ghanaians to support this call.