Ban Fake Pastors, Juju Men From TV Now – Citizen Ato Dadzie

General Secretary of the Great Consolidated Popular Party (GCPP), Citizen Ato Dadzie has charged the law enforcing agencies to make sure they flush out fake lotto number producers, and fake pastors who have taken over the media landscape.

Citizen Ato Dadzie was worried about how a lot of fake Mallams and pastors have taken over the airwaves duping innocent people hence there is the need for the government to curtail it.

Speaking with Kwaku Owusu Adjei on Adwenepa Morning Show on Accra-based Original TV,he reiterated that, “Are laws not working in Ghana?I don’t understand why the law enforcing agencies are allowing fake pastors and fake mallams to sit on television to take money from innocent people.”

“The government and the law enforcing agencies as a matter of agency must ban all fake lotto number producers and fake pastors from TV as soon as possible.’’

He further stressed that, the contemporary magic money flaunting by fetish priests on our local television screens is gradually gaining grounds in our system and it is very disgusting.

The digital television platform has turned their purpose to spiritualism and magic money displayed by fetish priest, mallams and self –acclaimed pastors.

He further stated that, he feels like it is not right for such people to be given a license to operate a television or radio station because of their unethical conducts.