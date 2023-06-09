Ban importation of plastics to save our oceans – Fisher folks tell government

Fishermen and fishmongers in Cape Coast Metropolis have called on the Government to ban the importation of plastics to save the sea and fishes from destruction.

They said it was imperative to opt for reusable containers instead of single-use plastics to help stop plastic pollution especially in the ocean.

‘ Government should ban import of plastics to help resolve the increase rate of plastic pollution in the seas’

They made the appeal at the celebration of World Ocean Day under the Sustainable Oceans Project (SOP) organized by the Environmental Justice Foundation (EJF)

The project is aimed at building grassroots capacity for sustainable ocean economy through inclusive,strong,effective capacity building,planning and management of coastal ecosystem.

Its being funded by the Norwegian Agency for Development Cooperation (NORAD) implemented by EJF, Hen Mpoano, Friends of the Nation,and among others.

At Cape Coast ‘Abrofo Mpoano’ Farnyi Kobina Tawiah noted that plastics were infiltrating the sea due to unavailability of blockages such as nets, sieve and others to block plastics in various gutters from entering the sea.

He, however, called on the Assemblies to ensure various gutters leading the sea were blocked with logistics that would prevent plastics from going into the ocean to help in that regard.

Farnyi Tawiah appealed to the Government and the Zoomlion Ghana Limited to distribute refuse bins and cans along the seashores to ensure plastics were disposed off well without throwing them into the sea.

Dr Owusu Boampong, a Senior Research fellow and lecturer at the Department of Integrated Development Studies, University of Cape Coast noted that plastic waste debris in the ocean was increasing hence the urgent need for citizens to take the right steps in disposing plastics waste in an environmentally friendly manner.

He advised fisher folks to treat the ocean with care for their future generation as it was their source of survival and living to avoid its destruction.

Dr Boampong said that the usage of reusable containers especially water bottles, could reduce the number of single-use plastic waste generated after dinking them.

However, its estimated that 2.58 million metric tonnes of raw plastics are imported into Ghana annually, and 73 per cent of that ends up as waste, while only 19 per cent is re-used, according to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

As part of the celebration, the EJF educated the fisher folks on the responsible fisheries practices needed to safeguard the oceans, illegal fishing practices and the role they can play in ending these illegalities, and plastic waste and its effects on our oceans.