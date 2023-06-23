Ban money rituals programming on airwaves – ARS leader urges regulatory authorities

The High Priest and Chairman of the governing council of the Apostles Revelation Society (ARS) Church, Rev. Nyeenyami Etsey Wovenu has called for the enactment of laws to regulate and sanitize the county’s airwaves.

His call comes at the back of the rising radio and television programming which allowed open advertising of money rituals and other spiritual issues.

Rev. Nyeenyami was speaking in an interview with this reporter at the Church’s headquarters at New Tadzewu in the Ketu North Municipality of the Volta region.

The man of God observed that many of the youth of today in their insatiable desires to ‘get rich quick’ were being lured by the ‘unregulated’ programming on the airwaves and were resorting to unorthodox means just to acquire wealth at the expense of acquiring skills to gain meaningful employment.

He said the disturbing trend if not nipped in the bud, had the potential of destroying the younger generation

“The youth are the future leaders of our nation. What is happening on most of our radio and television channels is teaching the younger generation to become lazy and not to pursue education to acquire meaningful employment – what the youth are interested in is just to acquire wealth without a consideration of the consequences – if the authorities do not stand up against these happenings, we stand the risk of losing all of our youthful human resource in the near future,” the clergyman observed.

Rev. Wovenu therefore called on the National Media Commission and other relevant institutions to promulgate stringent legislations and apply the appropriate sanctions to media houses that failed to comply.

He further recommended a possible ban of such programs to stem the tide.