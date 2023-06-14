Ban on ruminants consumption to be lifted in Upper East Region after 70% anti anthrax vaccination coverage

The Upper East Regional Public Health Emergency Management Committee has reaffirmed its commitment to attain 70% anthrax vaccination coverage before lifting the indefinite ban on animal consumption in the region.

On June 7, 2023, it placed an indefinite ban on the movement, slaughtering, and consumption of ruminants following the outbreak of anthrax.

killed 90 ruminants and one person.

The Upper East Regional Minister, Stephen Yakubu, told an Accra radio station that even though the disease has spread to eleven (11) districts, more than 21,263 ruminants have received vaccinations and that it is still possible to lift the restriction before Eid al-Adha.

“Our goal is to vaccinate 70% of the ruminants in this area, and if we succeed, we will technically be able to eat meat there without risk, according to what I’ve been told.”, he said.

Mr. Yakubu said they are also mindful of the Eid al-Adha celebration and are working tirelessly to meet the target.

He expressed hope that if the target is met within 14 days, the ban will be lifted.

Mr. Yakubu gave the assurance that his outfit is committed to ensuring the 70% anthrax vaccination target is attained before lifting the ban for the celebration of Eid al-Adha.

He clarified that the region had enough anthrax vaccines to vaccinate ruminants across the region and dispelled allegations of a vaccine shortage.

Mr. Yakubu added that, although the government was providing free anthrax vaccination, owners of ruminants should complement the government’s efforts to vaccinate their ruminants at a cost.

All 13 people infected with the disease are responding to treatment.

Eleven (11) districts, such as Binduri, Talensi, Bawku West, Bongo, Pusiga, and Tempane, have confirmed cases of anthrax.