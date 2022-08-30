Ban on Oyerepa FM lifted

The Kumasi Traditional Council has lifted the ban imposed on Oyerepa FM, a local private radio station in Kumasi, from broadcasting within the traditional until it had showed remorse for providing its platform for verbal attacks against the traditional authority.

This follows an intervention by a joint team of prominent traditional rulers, the clergy and the leadership of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA).

The traditional leaders were led by Nana Boakye Ansah Debrah, Asokore Mamponghene, who was represented by the Adwumakaasekesehene, Nana Asenso Akuffo Ababio.

The clergy were led by the Most Reverend Professor Emmanuel Asante, former Chairman of the Peace Council, while Mr Albert Kwabena Dwumfour, the President of the Ghana Journalists Association, led his side. Mr Ransford Tetteh, a former President of the Association, was part of the delegation.

The Bantamahene, Baffour Owusu Amankwatia IV, accepted the apology and agreed to allow the station to resume operations after the deliberations.

He told the delegations that he would forward the apology to the Asantehene.

Other members of the delegation are the Past Presiding Bishop, Rt Rev Nuh Ben Abubekr, Past Bishop of the Methodist Diocese of Kumasi, Rt Rev Stephen Kwaku Owusu, the Methodist Bishop of Kumasi, and the Rt. Rev Richard Bosomtwe Ayensu, Past Bishop of the Methodist Diocese of Obuasi.

The rest are Rev Dr. Douglas O. Frimpong of the Christ Outreach Ministries, and Lawyer Kwabena Appiagyei Asante-Krobea, Lay Chairman of the Kumasi Diocese of the Methodist Church Ghana.

The Kumasi Traditional Council imposed the ban on the radio station after its platform was used by Mr Akwasi Addai, a.k.a Odike, leader of the United Progressive Party, to tarnish the image of Manhyia and incite the youth against the occupant of the Golden Stool.

Mr Addai has been banished from entering the Manhyia Palace after a ram was slaughtered on his head by the chiefs last week.

The suspension of the station generated debate among democracy watchers as to whether the Traditional Council had the authority to impose such orders in a democratic dispensation.

However, the radio station remained closed until the intervention by the traditional rulers, clergymen and the GJA.

Mr Dwumfour, the President of the GJA, told the media after the meeting that the lifting of the ban was an objective achieved.

He commended the chiefs and the clergy for their support and said the Association would continue from there to seek an amicable solution to the issue.