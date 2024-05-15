Ban on Russian Uranium Imports not critical

The recent U.S. ban on uranium imports from Russia is not expected to seriously impact the Russian nuclear industry, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday.

U.S. President Joe Biden signed into law Monday a bill prohibiting U.S. imports of unirradiated low-enriched uranium from Russia. U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said that the legislation is aimed at “reducing, and ultimately eliminating, our reliance on Russia for civilian nuclear power.”

Peskov said that the United States is finding it difficult to compete with Russia in the international arena and is consequently resorting to measures that distort all norms and principles of international trade.

“Our nuclear industry is one of the most advanced in the world. It is highly competitive. We will continue to develop this sector,” he added.