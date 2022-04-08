Banana Task Force Ape: The NFT Project That Has The World Going Bananas

NFTs are the future of art and finance. As the latest technological offering, they have taken the digital world by storm. With their vast potential, Non Fungible Tokens are being roped in all fields to better their prospects. One NFT project that the world is especially going bananas over, is the Banana Ape Task Force.

The Banana Ape Task Force is a collection of 10,000 Task Force Apes with over 200 unique traits. The spectacular designs and unique ideations of the art are making waves. But the Banana Task Force Ape Project, or BFTA is more than just a repository of art. The benefits of BFTA are unique, and progressive thinking is what has made this project even more lucrative.

1. Stake in the company

NFT holders don’t just have access to the project, but also a stake in the company! They also get a share of the revenue generated from Blip studios.

2. Making the Whitelist

Being a BFTA token holder enables one to be privy to a world of possibilities, from being front row to new collections, to a better chance of investing in new NFT mint projects and IDOs. It also grants the token holders VIP access to special tiered events, thus involving them in the future of the company.

3. Banana Index

The main functionality of BATF’s governance token is to keep the chart healthy through hard-coded liquidity tokenomics. Banana Index or Bandex is a combined effort for the same. In due time, Bandex is slated to become a hub against multi-chain pairs on Fantom, Binance, and Matic.

This is just a fraction of the opportunities offered by BATF. But even keeping all the straightforward benefits aside, BATF is winning hearts because of its central ideas. With unity, togetherness, and a passion for advanced technology at its core, BFTA is a future-ready NFT Project. Its credibility is increasing by the day owing to the spectacular results displayed consistently. With the boom in NFT projects only predicted to grow, it is important to find quality projects offering assured results. And the Banana Ape Task is more than capable of the task. And when good vision equals good execution, how can the project not make the whole world go bananas?