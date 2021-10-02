Banda Assembly endorses DCE

The 19-member Banda District Assembly has confirmed Mr Emmanuel Akonneh, the President’s Nominee as the District Chief Executive (MCE).

All the 19 members of the Assembly voted in favour of the Nominee in an election conducted and supervised by the Electoral Commission at Banda-Ahenkro, the District capital in the Bono Region.

Madam Justina Owusu-Banahene, the Bono Regional Minister asked the Assembly Members to bury their differences and forge ahead in unity for the development of the area.

Mr Ahmed Ibrahim, the Member of Parliament for Banda noted peace remained an essential condition for progress in the society and pledged his support for the new DCE towards facilitating the development of the District.

In his acceptance speech, Mr Akonneh promised to work with all the Assembly Members (AMs) irrespective of their political inclinations and appealed for their support to bring the development of the District to the next level.