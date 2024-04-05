Bangabandhu’s Legacy Continues with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s Leadership

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was born on March 17, 1920, in Tungipara, within the Gopalganj subdivision of the Faridpur district. His father’s name was Sheikh Lutfar Rahman, and his mother was Saira Khatun. Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was the third among four sisters and two brothers. Referred to as ‘Khoka’ in his childhood, he would later become the great architect of the independent and sovereign nation-state known as Bangladesh, earning recognition as one of the greatest Bengalis of all time.

On March 17, 2024, we commemorate the 104th birth anniversary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the undisputed leader of the Bengali people and the great architect of independent and sovereign Bangladesh. Revered as the greatest Bengali father of all time, Bangabandhu’s visionary leadership continues to inspire generations. Additionally, this day holds special significance as our National Children’s Day, celebrating the bright future of our nation.

‘Khoka’ of Tungipara, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib, actively engaged in politics during his teenage years. Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was first arrested and imprisoned for participating in the anti-British movement while studying in the eighth grade at the mission school in Gopalganj.

Bangabandhu, along with his colleagues, founded the Bangladesh Chhatra League in 1948, followed by the establishment of the Bangladesh Awami League in 1949, during 23 years of movement and struggle. Sheikh Mujibur Rahman emerged as the undisputed leader of the Bengali nation through historic events such as the language movement of 1952, the United Front elections of 1954, the education movement of 1962, the six-point movement of 1966, and the popular uprising of 1969. He solidified his leadership further with his victory in the historic elections of 1970.

Bangabandhu’s brave, determined, and uncompromising leadership, along with his heroic struggle, awakened the Bengali nation, which had been oppressed and suppressed for a century. Following Bangabandhu’s historic announcement on March 7, 1971, an all-out non-cooperation movement commenced across the country.

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman formally declared the independence of Bangladesh in the early hours of March 26, 1971, before being arrested by the Pakistani invaders. Independence was achieved through the sacrifices of 30 lakh martyrs and the honor of 2 lakh mothers and sisters lost during nine months of bloody armed conflict under the undisputed leadership of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the supreme leader of the great liberation war. Under Bangabandhu’s leadership, the nation of independent Bangladesh emerged on the world map.

Bangabandhu and Bangladesh are inseparable; Sheikh Mujib embodies the spirit of the nation. “Sheikh Mujib” resonates as the rallying cry of freedom-loving individuals. He stands as the great hero in the epic of the Bengali nation’s liberation, guiding the people to break free from the shackles of subjugation. Sheikh Mujib symbolizes the boundless bravery of Bengalis, emerging as the greatest hero of the entire Bengali nation.

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and his family were tragically killed by the bullets of rogue soldiers on the night of August 15, 1975. The life of Bangabandhu, the greatest Bengali of a millennium, the architect of independent and sovereign Bangladesh, and the father of the nation, was extinguished at the age of only 55. However, during his lifetime, ‘Khoka’, born in Tungipara, garnered the love and respect of millions. As long as the Bengali nation exists, as long as the country of Bangladesh is present on the world map, the name of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman will be inscribed in golden letters on the pages of history. He will be remembered with profound love and respect, and even after a thousand years, the birthday of the Father of the Nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, will be celebrated on March 17th.

On August 15, 1975, the Father of the Nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, was brutally murdered along with most of his family members at his residence, House Number 32 in Dhanmondi. Bangabandhu’s daughter, Sheikh Hasina, and her younger sister, Sheikh Rehana, survived as they were residing in West Germany at the time. Following the tragic event, Sheikh Hasina sought political asylum in India, where she stayed for 6 years.

In 1981, during Sheikh Hasina’s absence, he was unanimously elected as the President of the Bangladesh Awami League. Finally, he returned to the country on May 17, 1981, after 6 years of exile. Upon his return in 1981, he actively engaged in the struggle to restore democracy and faced the wrath of the ruling group. He was repeatedly imprisoned and survived at least 19 assassination attempts.

Awami League returned to power after 21 years through the 7th parliamentary elections in 1996 under the resilient leadership of Sheikh Hasina, who was hailed as the iron lady for upholding the ideals of Bangabandhu despite numerous setbacks. On the night of August 15, 1975, amidst the sorrow of losing her entire family, Sheikh Hasina turned her grief into strength, dedicating herself to the mission of building a prosperous Bangladesh where every citizen could thrive in the envisioned Golden Bengal crafted by Bangabandhu.

After the formation of the Awami League government in 1996, Bangladesh achieved self-sufficiency in food for the first time. Following this milestone, Bangabandhu’s daughter, Sheikh Hasina, was elected as the Prime Minister of the country for the fourth consecutive term since 2009. Through the implementation of Bangabandhu’s philosophy, she has transformed Bangladesh into a digital state and propelled it to middle-income status. Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s vision, coupled with Sheikh Hasina’s visionary planning and tireless efforts, has elevated Bangladesh’s global stature.

Today, the country has joined the elite club of nuclear energy users, facilitated by the construction of key infrastructure projects such as the Padma Bridge, Metro Rail, Elevated Expressway, Bangabandhu Tunnel on the Karnaphuli River, and the nuclear power plant at Rooppur in Pabna.

Bangladesh aspires to build a smart nation, continuing its developmental trajectory despite facing global challenges such as the Covid-19 pandemic. These achievements are attributed to the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. In 2017, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina set a remarkable example of humanity on the world stage by providing shelter to approximately 1.2 million Rohingya refugees fleeing persecution by the military regime in Myanmar.

Sheikh Hasina, born on September 28, 1947, into the household of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, has amassed countless achievements in both her personal and political life. However, despite being the daughter of Sheikh Mujib, whose life was tragically cut short, Sheikh Hasina’s achievements, despite her more than 20 years in power in Bangladesh, are relatively few in comparison.

Furthermore, the remarkable achievements of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the architect of independent Bangladesh and the father of the nation, accomplished within his 55 years, tend to overshadow the accomplishments of Sheikh Hasina, who has served as Prime Minister five times and held the presidency of the Awami League for 42 consecutive years.

At the age of 76, Sheikh Hasina, the President of the ruling Awami League and the Prime Minister of Bangladesh, continues to lead the country. The Awami League secured a majority in the 12th parliamentary elections, forming the government for the fourth consecutive term. This victory was achieved despite demands for elections under a caretaker government from the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and pressure from the Western world to ensure free, fair, and acceptable elections. As Prime Minister of the new government, Bangabandhu’s daughter, Sheikh Hasina, has sworn in 32 Members of Parliament as members of the Council of Ministers.

It is speculated that the current term of the government may be Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s final tenure in office. Following this, she may step down from leadership within the party. It is imperative that Sheikh Hasina associates herself with a significant achievement during her lifetime, akin to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, ensuring her name is etched in the annals of Bangladesh’s history. Therefore, there is a strong demand for the Nobel Committee and world leadership to consider awarding the Nobel Peace Prize to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for her humanitarian efforts in providing shelter to Rohingya refugees expelled from Myanmar in 2017.

Author’s bio: Tajul Islam, a senior journalist and Special Correspondent of Weekly Blitz writes on a broad-range of issues in local and international media. Follow him on X @tajulraj1