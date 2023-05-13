Bangladesh Evacuates Stranded Citizens from Sudan with IOM Support

Over 570 Bangladeshi nationals stranded in Sudan due to the ongoing conflict have been evacuated with the support of the Government of Bangladesh and the International Organization for Migration (IOM). The evacuations began on 8 May and continued until yesterday, 12 May, when 262 migrants in two separate flights landed in Dhaka from Saudi Arabia. More flights are expected in the coming days.

“I went to Sudan as a migrant worker, and I was doing quite well,” said Kabir, a returnee from Sudan. “Suddenly, the crisis erupted, putting my life in grave danger. I struggled to meet even the most basic needs.”

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, through its Missions in Sudan and Jeddah, the Ministry of Expatriates’ Welfare and Overseas Employment, and the IOM, worked together to evacuate the affected Bangladeshi nationals.

“Our primary goal is to alleviate any inconvenience you may face during this difficult time,” said Dr. Ahmed Munirus Saleheen, Secretary, Minister of Expatriates’ Welfare, at the airport. “The government will provide all possible financial assistance, and IOM will also offer support.”

The people who arrived yesterday at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport were provided hot meals, refreshments, and a transportation allowance to facilitate their safe return to their places of origin.

“It’s a great collaboration with the Government of Bangladesh to bring back Bangladesh nationals from Sudan,” said Abdusattor Esoev, Chief of Mission at IOM Bangladesh, while receiving the returnees at the airport. “Our foremost concern is the protection and welfare of these individuals. We pledge our unwavering commitment to collaborate with the government, striving to guarantee a seamless and effective evacuation process.”

With no end in sight to the unpredictable situation in Sudan, the Government of Bangladesh and IOM remain on alert, monitoring events and prepared to offer further assistance as needed.

The fighting in Sudan started on 15 April and has killed over 500 people. In the last week, the number of people internally displaced has doubled to more than 700,000. Tens of thousands have fled to neighboring countries since the conflict began.