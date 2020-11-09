Amid the fear of a second COVID-19 wave during the winter here, the Bangladeshi government has once again ordered everyone to strictly maintain the guideline of face mask wearing in all places of worship including masjids, temples and churches.

The fresh order came in a notification on Sunday that the government’s Ministry of Religion Affairs issued notices several times in past months since March making it mandatory to wear masks in all places of worship to halt the spread of COVID-19.

But the notification mentioned that with grave concern it was noticed in recent times that the use of masks has been relaxed especially in masjids, temples, churches and other religious institutions.

Against this backdrop, the fresh order has been issued in continuation of the government’s previous notifications, reads the notice.

The Bangladeshi government last month instructed that mask wearing must be ensured everywhere including religious institutions.

In line with the fresh notification issued on Sunday, authorities must hang the notice of wearing a face mask at the key entrances of their religious institutions.

Apart from this, it said religious places of worship will have to regularly announce the government’s order to help its efforts to maintain the spread of COVID-19 in the country.Since March 8, the virus has spread to nearly every Bangladeshi district and the total number rose to 420,238 with 6,067 deaths so far.