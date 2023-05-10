Bango, TPAY, and Etisalat Egypt launch Direct Carrier Billing with GoogleTo Enable IN-APP Purchases and Subscriptions for over 30 million Subscribers 

CAIRO, Egypt, 10 May 2023 -/African Media Agency(AMA)/-TPAY, the leading payment provider for the Middle East, Türkiye, and Africa (META), today announces, through its partnership with Bango and Etisalat Egypt, the launch of Direct Carrier Billing (DCB) with Google for over 30 million subscribers. The collaboration will create an easier experience for Android users to purchase apps, games, and digital content on their devices on Google Play.

This partnership provides Etisalat customers the ability to pay for in-app purchases and services subscriptions through their mobile number (Direct Carrier Billing), bringing Google Play Store’s content within reach of more than 60% of Egypt’s population who do not have access to traditional payment methods (e.g. credit/debit cards). This launch reinforces TPAY’s mission to accept online payments easily and securely within the META region and facilitate fast and smooth cross border settlements.

With the introduction of Direct Carrier Billing (DCB) with Google, customers can now perform any online purchase transaction through the Google Play Store by paying for their purchases via their mobile phone balance without the need of using their credit cards.

Paul Larbey, Bango CEO, said, “This is an important launch for carrier billing, providing phone users in Egypt with an easy payment opportunity in the world’s biggest app store. Our partnership with TPAY brings Bango Payment technology together with TPAY’s operational expertise, enabling developers to monetize their apps more successfully.”

Ahmed Yehia, Etisalat Egypt Chief Consumer Officer, added, “We are delighted to enable Direct Carrier Billing for our customers – the fastest, easiest, and most convenient way to pay for the vast range of content and services available on the Google Play store. Customer satisfaction is our key focus and DCB adds even more value for our customers.”

Raj Soni, TPAY COO, commented: “We are committed to provide our merchants with the most convenient/secure payment method for micro payment transactions and the best-in-class payment journey to help them sustainably grow their business in our region, which is evidently the next growth frontier for global merchants. Our partnership with Bango – a global leader and innovator in online commerce – remains a significant milestone in TPAY’s journey, reiterating our vision to be the leader in payments across the Middle East, Türkiye, and Africa”.

The Google Play store is the official application store for Android smartphones and tablets. Google makes software applications, music, movies, and books available for purchase and download through the store. The Google Play store, which comes pre-installed on Android devices, allows users to purchase, download and install applications from Google and third-party developers.