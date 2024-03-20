Banish Anybody Caught Engaging In Acts Of Homosexuality – Traditional Authorities

The Gyaasehene of the Agona Nyakrom Traditional Area and Chief of Mahodwe in Agona Swedru Nana Kwame Donkor II, as well as the Divisional Queen mother of the Gomoa Ajumako Traditional Area, Nana Ayeraba II, has called on traditional rulers in the country to banish anybody found engaging in any acts of homosexuality from their community because such people are not fit to live in society.

Their call follows outcry among members of the public about the passage of the law by Parliament to criminalize the practice of homosexuality in the country and the refusal by the president, Nana Addo Danquah Akuffo-Addo, to sign it into law, pending a suit at the Supreme Court by some Ghanaians over the matter.

But speaking in separate interviews with this medium, the Chiefs said such a practice is an affront to the culture of the people of Ghana. They added that homosexuality is alien to Africa’s cultural practices and norms and, therefore, urged the public to execrate it under any circumstance.

According to them, they perceive the imposition of the practice on Africa by the West, led by the United States of America, as an attempt to recolonize the African continent through its culture.

They have therefore appealed to the president, Nana Addo Danquah Akuffo-Addo, to consider the plight of the future generation of the country first, and not the economic benefits associated with the practice, and sign it into law to criminalize the practice, as has been done by some of his colleague African leaders.

According to the traditional rulers, Africa has been a well-endowed continent, both human and natural, and, therefore, must not depend heavily on the so-called Western world for survival if leaders put these resources to good use.

They later question why these so-called developed countries reject polygamy, which, according to them, is even accepted in the Bible, yet want to impose the practice of same-sex marriage, which is an abomination to God, on Africans.

Some have attributed the persistent move by the Western world and America to imposing the practice of homosexuality on Africans as an attempt to depopulate the African continent and take over the continent.