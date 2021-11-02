Bank Manager supports vulnerable family

Madam Francisca Kuuni Baba, the Manager of GCB Bank in Wa has donated a cash amount of GH?1,000.00 to support the roofing of two rooms that accommodated a vulnerable family in Wali-Sombo.

According to her, she learnt about the woman’s plight in a Ghana News Agency report and was touched particularly reflecting on the hardships that she had to pass through after losing her father whilst still growing up.

“I can imagine the suffering this woman is passing through to cater for her sick husband and six children”, she said and noted that she deserved the support from all and that was why she was contributing her widow’s might towards efforts to roof their building.

“It is my prayer that other people would be touched by her story and come to support so that they can at least have a good night sleep even when it is raining in the night”, she added.

The plight of the family was exposed by a Ghana News Agency feature titled, “Surviving poverty and vulnerability: Woman labour’s hard for sick husband and children”.

In the feature article, the GNA explored how Rahinatu Abu, a 37-year-old woman struggle on daily basis to feed her sick husband, Abu Naabau, 76, and their six children.

The feature looked at Ghana’s social protection system and their failure to provide the necessary protection for the vulnerable family despite the country being a signatory to a number of international human rights conventions and protocols and how that constituted a violation of the family’s human rights and dignity.

The vulnerable family cannot also find a good night sleep whenever it rains due to how bad the roofing of their building leaks.

Two of her most senior children have already dropped out of school due to their inability to provide for their needs in school.

Meanwhile, Naa Seidu Braimah, the Chief of Guli in the Wa Municipality and a Former Member of Council of State has earlier donated three bags of rice, one gallon of oil, and a cash amount to support the family after reading the plight of the family.

Meanwhile, efforts are being put in place by the Regional Office of the Department of Gender and the Community Development Alliance (CDA) to provide a two-bedroom accommodation to replace the near collapse structure currently accommodating the vulnerable family.

The feature was developed under the “Mobilizing Media for Fighting COVID-19 Project” being implemented by the Journalists for Human Rights (JHR) in collaboration with the Ghana Journalists Association.