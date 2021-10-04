Bank of America Denies Experiencing Outages – Spokesperson

Bank of America has not experienced any issues or outages during the course of the day, a bank spokesperson told Sputnik.
“We are BAU [business as usual] and have been all day,” the Bank of America spokesperson said on Monday. “We did have some issues Friday – widely reported – but those were all resolved.”
Earlier on Monday, the online outage tracker Downdetector said Bank of America users were reporting outages and issues with respect to the bank’s services.
