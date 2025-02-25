Bank of Ghana Abandons Cash Reserve Mandate in Pivot to Market-Driven Liquidity Control

Newly appointed Bank of Ghana Governor Dr. Johnson Pandit Asiama unveiled a sweeping monetary policy overhaul during his swearing-in ceremony on February 25, 2025, abolishing long-standing differentiated cash reserve requirements for banks in favor of open market operations.

The shift, effective immediately, aims to enhance economic flexibility by replacing rigid reserve ratios—criticized for stifling credit access—with dynamic trades of government securities to regulate money supply.

Under the outgoing framework, banks faced reserve requirements ranging from 12% to 14% of deposits, a tool the central bank defended as necessary to rein in inflation but which lenders blamed for throttling loan availability. The policy, tightened in recent years, forced banks to lock away larger portions of customer deposits, driving up borrowing costs for businesses already navigating economic headwinds. SMEs and large firms alike reported stalled expansions and hiring freezes as credit dried up.

“The differentiated reserve system has outlived its utility,” declared Asiama, flanked by President Mahama at the inauguration. “Open market operations will allow us to respond nimbly to economic conditions—adding liquidity when growth needs a boost or absorbing excess funds to curb inflation.” The new approach empowers the central bank to buy securities to inject money into the economy or sell them to pull cash out, a method widely used in advanced economies like the U.S. and European Union.

Financial analysts cautiously welcomed the move, noting its potential to lower interest rates and revive lending. “This could be a game-changer for businesses starved of affordable credit,” said Kwame Adjekum, an Accra-based economist. “But the central bank must walk a tightrope—too much liquidity could fuel inflation, while too little might stifle recovery.” Ghana’s inflation rate, though easing from recent peaks, remains volatile at 18.3% as of January 2025.

The policy shift also raises questions about risk management. With fewer reserves, banks gain flexibility but may face pressure to chase higher-yielding—and riskier—investments. “Strong oversight is critical to prevent reckless lending,” warned Ama Serwah, a banking sector consultant. “The 2008 global crisis taught us that unmonitored liquidity can backfire spectacularly.”

For Ghana’s private sector, the change sparks cautious optimism. “If banks lower loan rates, we can finally upgrade equipment and hire more workers,” said Grace Mensah, owner of a Kumasi-based textile firm. Yet challenges linger, including uneven access to financial services in rural areas and global economic uncertainties.

The reform underscores Asiama’s broader vision to modernize Ghana’s monetary toolkit. While the immediate focus is on liquidity management, observers speculate further changes, such as digital currency integration or interest rate targeting, could follow. As Ghana balances innovation with stability, the success of this pivot will hinge on the central bank’s agility—and its ability to keep both inflation and skepticism in check.