Bank of Ghana Absorbs GH¢9.1 Billion in Liquidity to Rein In Inflation

The Bank of Ghana (BoG) has raised GH¢9.09 billion through a 56-day bill auction, intensifying efforts to curb excess liquidity and stabilize inflation in a bid to anchor the cedi’s value.

The auction, part of the central bank’s Open Market Operations (OMO), attracted bids at interest rates between 26.75% and 26.84%, settling at a weighted average yield of 27.99% a move analysts say reflects market confidence in the BoG’s aggressive monetary tightening stance.

This marks the latest in a series of liquidity mop-up measures by the BoG to counter inflationary pressures, which have persisted despite recent policy rate hikes. Unlike government-issued Treasury bills, these instruments are designed exclusively to regulate money supply and influence short-term interest rates, redirecting funds from financial institutions to the central bank’s coffers. Analysts highlight the auction’s scale over GH¢9 billion absorbed in a single operation as a critical step to temper inflation expectations and reduce exchange rate volatility amid Ghana’s ongoing economic recalibration.

The move comes as Ghana grapples with inflation rates hovering near 18-month highs, coupled with a fragile cedi and protracted debt restructuring negotiations under its IMF-backed recovery program. By draining liquidity, the BoG aims to reduce speculative trading and rein in consumer prices, though critics caution that elevated interest rates could stifle private sector credit growth.

Market observers note the operation’s success underscores institutional investors’ appetite for high-yield, low-risk instruments, even as borrowing costs strain businesses and households. The BoG has increasingly relied on OMO auctions this year, complementing its benchmark rate adjustments, to balance liquidity without exacerbating fiscal pressures.

While the strategy aligns with the central bank’s priority to stabilize prices, its long-term efficacy hinges on coordinated fiscal reforms and external debt resolution. For now, the GH¢9.1 billion absorption signals resolve to prioritize macroeconomic stability, though the trade-offs for growth and access to credit remain a delicate challenge.