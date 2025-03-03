Bank of Ghana Bans Photocopying of Ghana Cards for Banking Transactions

In a significant move to bolster security and curb fraud, the Bank of Ghana (BoG) has issued a strict directive prohibiting the use of photocopied Ghana Cards for banking transactions.

Instead, the central bank is mandating the use of biometric verification as the standard method for identity authentication. This announcement was made during a high-level stakeholder engagement organized by Identity Management Systems II (IMS II) Limited in collaboration with the National Identification Authority (NIA) at the Kempinski Hotel in Accra.

The event, themed “Protect Every Transaction with Biometric Verification,” brought together key players in Ghana’s financial sector, including representatives from the Ghana Association of Banks (GAB), the NIA, and all 25 universal banks operating in the country. The discussions centered on the critical role of secure identity verification in safeguarding financial transactions and aligning with global best practices.

James Cantamantu-Koomson, Executive Director of IMS II Limited, emphasized the transformative power of biometric technology in reshaping Ghana’s financial landscape. “The way we do things is changing. Identity is at the center and the engine of our financial system. The database that the NIA has gathered is one of the most powerful assets we have as a country,” he stated. His remarks highlighted the need to move away from outdated manual processes, such as photocopying, which are vulnerable to fraud and misuse.

Ashitei Trebi-Ollennu, Deputy Head of the Financial Integrity Office at the Bank of Ghana, reinforced the central bank’s stance. “We have never said that banks should photocopy Ghana Cards. Photocopying leaves room for fraud and compromises the integrity of transactions,” he asserted. Instead, banks are required to authenticate customers directly through the biometric verification system linked to the NIA’s national database. This approach ensures a more secure and reliable financial ecosystem, minimizing the risk of identity theft and fraudulent activities.

The NIA also reiterated its legal mandate, emphasizing that the Ghana Card is the only recognized form of identification for banking transactions. Teresa Eson-Benjamin, Head of the NIA’s Legal Directorate, stated, “The law establishes the Ghana Card as the sole form of identification for banking transactions.” This clarification aims to ensure full compliance among financial institutions and streamline identity verification processes across the sector.

The stakeholder engagement also provided a platform for banks to share feedback on improving the efficiency of biometric verification systems. Participants discussed ways to enhance information exchange between banks and the NIA, ensuring seamless and secure transactions.

Key figures in attendance included John Awuah, CEO of the Ghana Association of Banks; Audrey Mireku, an expert in banking operations, risk, and cybersecurity; and Naa Welbeck, Head of the Supervision Unit at the BoG’s Financial Integrity Office. Legal, technology, and biometric experts from the NIA also contributed to the discussions.

By the end of the event, a clear consensus emerged: biometric verification is the future of secure financial transactions in Ghana. The adoption of this technology will not only protect customers and institutions from fraud but also position Ghana as a leader in digital identity verification. As the financial sector transitions to this new standard, the guiding principle remains clear: “Trust but verify.” This commitment to biometric authentication marks a pivotal step in building a more secure and resilient financial system for the country.