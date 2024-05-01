Bank of Ghana Commends National Banking College

As the National Banking College (NBC) marks its 30th anniversary, Bank of Ghana (BoG) Governor Dr. Ernest Addison has lauded the college for its enormous influence in the financial industry.

According to Dr. Addison, whose message was delivered by Dr. Maxwell Opoku-Afari, the First Deputy Governor of the Bank of Ghana, the NBC has trained numerous professionals for the constantly changing financial services industry through creative initiatives and effective partnerships.

Dr. Addison noted that the NBC was set up in 1994 to train professional for the financial sector, and it has carried out that mandate creditably by increasing the number of programs it offers, from 69 in 2018 to 165 in 2023.

He also observed that over the same period, banking and non-banking professionals trained by the NBC jumped from 2,828 to 5,751.

Dr. Addison also said the NBC’s dedication to quality has made it known as a pioneer in the field of financial services education, with its qualified graduates acting as pillars of knowledge, morality, and professionalism in the nation’s financial industry.

“The College also continues to diversify its program offerings by engaging in consultancy services in areas such as risk management, board evaluations, and agribusiness, in collaboration with institutions like GIRSAL and AGRA” , he said.

Dr. Addison underlined once more how important it is for college faculty members to conduct research on financial institutions in order to create curricula that specifically address identified problems.

He thinks the five-year NBC strategic plan, which runs from 2021 to 2026, will contribute to the nation’s increase in the number of banking and financial professionals.