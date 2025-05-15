Bank of Ghana Confirms No Changes to Foreign Currency Withdrawal Rules

The Bank of Ghana (BoG) has formally clarified that all existing regulations governing foreign exchange withdrawals remain unchanged, dispelling rumors of tightened restrictions.

In an official notice dated 15 May 2025, the central bank reaffirmed that holders of Foreign Exchange Accounts (FEAs) and Foreign Currency Accounts (FCAs) may continue over-the-counter cash withdrawals and cheque transactions without limitation.

For non-FEA/FCA account holders, the BoG reiterated its long-standing policy permitting travel-related foreign currency purchases up to US$10,000 per trip, subject to presentation of a valid passport, visa, and confirmed travel ticket. The notice explicitly stated: “The Bank has not contemplated reviewing these existing measures,” directly countering recent speculative claims.

The clarification comes amid public confusion following unverified reports suggesting policy changes. Banks and the public are advised to disregard unofficial sources and refer only to BoG communications for regulatory guidance.